Isaac Success was sent off as Udinese settled for a 1-1 draw versus AC Milan in Saturday’s Serie A encounter.

Featuring in his eighth Italian elite division game of the 2021-22 campaign, the Nigeria international was introduced for Gerard Deulofeu in the 70th minute.

Nevertheless, he was given the marching orders in the closing stages by referee Francesco Fourneau for unsportsmanlike conduct against Mike Maignan.

With this, the former Watford striker will now the White and Blacks take on Cagliari in their next outing on December 18.

Having failed to win their last five league matches, Gabriele Cioffi’s men welcomed the Red and Blacks to Stadio Friuli with the ambition of arresting their poor form.

Fuelled by that desire, Udinese got off to a flying start as they took the lead through Beto. Tolgay Arslan intercepted Ismael Bennacer’s pass intended for Tiemoue Bakayoko and teed up the Portuguese forward who fired past goalkeeper Maignan.

The Milan based team woke from their slumber and threatened to score but they were denied by the hosts who put up a solid defensive display.

Before the half time break, Brahim Diaz missed a clear cut chance to restore parity as he drilled wide from close range after receiving a pass from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 40-year-old set up Theo Hernandez moments later, but the left-back was adjudged to be in an offside position.

AC Milan went into the second half full of energy but they continued to miss numerous goalscoring opportunities.

In the 92nd minute, Ibrahimovic equalised for Stefano Pioli’s men while Success piled further misery on Udinese as he was shown the way out.

Bennacer was named in Milan’s line up but he was substituted for Sandro Tonali in the 46th minute, while Cote d’Ivoire international Franck Kessie was introduced for Tiemoue Bakayoko early in the second half.

Senegal international Fode Ballo-Toure was an unused substitute as the 18-time Italian topflight kings remain at the summit of the log despite the unsatisfactory result.

With 17 points from 17 matches, Udinese are 15th in the log and they would be aiming for a win against Cagliari in their next league outing. Prior to that showdown, they will square up against Crotone in a Coppa Italia fixture four days earlier.





