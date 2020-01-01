Suarez reveals automatic renewal clause in Barcelona contract

The 33-year-old is likely to miss much of the remainder of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery last month

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has revealed that his contract with the club will renew automatically should he play over 60 per cent of their matches next season.

The 33-year-old’s current deal expires in 2021, but he has made clear his intentions to stay at Camp Nou for as long as possible.

The Spanish side have long been linked with a replacement for the Uruguayan, with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Timo Werner rumoured with a move to Barca in recent weeks.

More teams

Suarez is currently suffering from a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery last month, but the striker is eager to extend his current contract, and says that will happen if he plays a certain number of games.

"I am happy here and my family, too. I am where I have always wanted to be and I feel useful,” Suarez told RAC1.

“The decision has to come from the club, they know my predisposition. I want to continue, but it does not depend on me.

“But there is also the option that next year if I play 60 per cent of the games in which I am available, I renew.”

The former Liverpool forward looks set to be sidelined until May, missing the majority of the remainder of the current campaign, including this Sunday’s crucial El Clasico encounter.

Barca sit two points ahead of their fierce rivals in the La Liga table heading into the game, and are seeking a fifth straight league victory.

The Uruguayan also revealed the extent of the injury, admitting that he had been playing with pain for much of the campaign, in which he has managed 11 league goals.

Article continues below

“I was playing because I was used to playing with pain,” added Suarez. “On the right knee I had problems. In the cartilage, I also had a meniscal cyst.

“This means that you force other areas of the knee and everything comes together and creates problems for you. I am strong in relation to criticism and I am also strong to be well again.”

The Spanish outfit have also lost fellow attacker Ousmane Dembele for the remainder of the season, with the club recently bringing in Levante striker Martin Braithwaite on an emergency deal earlier this month.