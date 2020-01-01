Suarez: Messi and I still talk a lot but about life, not football

The two stars struck up a close relationship on and off the pitch at Camp Nou

Luis Suarez has revealed he's still in close contact with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi but the duo prefer to talk about life and not football matters.

The new Atletico Madrid striker was let go by the Catalans in the summer with both Suarez and Messi critical of how the transfer was handled.

The pair had proven to be a successful pairing at Camp Nou and ultimately became fierce friends off the pitch too.

While the two now play for rival La Liga clubs, that hasn't stopped Suarez and Messi from remaining in touch - with regular chats about family still taking place.

"The truth is that we speak a lot, but honestly we talk about our life," Suarez told Marca when asked about Messi.

"It was recently the birthday of one of my children, also his. We talked about life, the virus, everything, but very little about football, about the goals we miss or about tactical systems. We worry more about how the family is than about what happens in football."

Pressed once again on his Barcelona exit, Suarez added: "I was sad and hurt by the way I left - I already said it. But when they close a door, five more open to you where they value my work, professionalism and trajectory. I feel proud.

"Where they did not want me, there was another that wanted me. I found happiness and I'm enjoying this moment now."

Ronald Koeman's side have struggled for goals at times this season with some Barca fans questioning the decision to sell Suarez.

The 33-year-old has himself scored five La Liga goals for Atletico from just six appearances to date, but was quick to dismiss suggestions that the Catalans are missing his presence.

"No, there was a tactical planning or, whatever you want to call it, that sought to make changes. I had to accept it because they didn't need me," Suarez said.

"Each person can draw conclusions. I have to live my present at Atleti."

Suarez will face Barcelona for the first time since his exit on November 21 when Atletico Madrid host Messi's side in La Liga.