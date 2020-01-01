Suarez matches Falcao scoring record with Atletico Madrid strike to continue superb start at Wanda Metropolitano

The Uruguay striker scored his eighth league goal in 11 matches since joining from Barcelona this summer

Luis Suarez has matched Radamel Falcao's mark for the best goalscoring start to life with Atletico Madrid in La Liga this century.

Suarez scored in the 20th minute against Getafe on Wednesday, glancing in Yannick Carrasco's delivery for a strike that would prove to be the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory for Atletico.

The Uruguayan's goal ensured Diego Simeone's 500th game in charge of Atletico would be victorious, with the capital club extending their lead on top of La Liga over city rivals Real Madrid.

For Suarez, it was his eighth league goal in 11 matches since joining Atletico from Barcelona this summer, equalling the mark set by Falcao in 2011 after the Colombia striker joined the club from Porto.

He could have easily had a ninth in the first half against Getafe, guiding the ball over the bar from 15 yards soon after scoring the opener.

8 - Luis Suárez has scored eight goals in his first 11 games for @atletienglish in #LaLiga equaling the best starting for a Atlético's striker in the competition this century (Radamel Falcao in 2011). Tiger#AtletiGetafe #AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/x2qyX3o1y7 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 30, 2020

Suarez has managed his fast start at Atletico despite having missed a month of the season due to Covid-19, making his return in early December after being forced to miss much of November.

The 33-year-old left Camp Nou after he was somewhat surprisingly deemed surplus to requirements by new Barca manager Ronald Koeman this summer.

Suarez's exit still bothers his longtime team-mate and friend Lionel Messi, who has spoken out against the move in the past and did so again in an interview with La Sexta on Sunday.

"I had thought about it before Luis Suarez [left], but that was crazy," Messi said. "I didn't like the way he left. I didn't think he deserved to leave like that. He went for free to a team that is fighting for the same things as us."

Atletico will be back in action on Sunday when they face Alaves in La Liga. Simeone's men are chasing their first league title since 2013-14 as they look to end six straight years of dominance by rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Simeone's side have also reached the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will face Chelsea in a two-leg tie in February and March.