Suarez makes his choice between Haaland & Mbappe as Atletico Madrid star names the world’s next top striker

The Uruguayan frontman is a big fan of two exciting talents that are following in his footsteps and producing prolific exploits of their own

Luis Suarez has picked his side in the Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe debate, with one of the most prolific strikers of his generation tipping a potential superstar of the next to define “an era”.

Exciting talents on the books of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain have already shown that they are deserving of standings among the global elite, with remarkable standards being maintained.

Many are tipping them to emulate the rivalry enjoyed between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Ballons d’Or and major trophies aplenty rain down on two of the best finishers in the business.

What has been said?

Atletico Madrid frontman Suarez, with 500 career goals to his name, has been asked by Gerard Romero on Twitch to make his choice between Norwegian and French firepower, with Haaland getting the nod.

The experienced Uruguayan has said: “He is a great player, he is at a spectacular level. He has an admirable physical power. He is one of the best 9s in the world that will mark an era.”

He added on Mbappe being edged out: “A little more for Haaland, but Mbappe is at a very high level.”

How have Haaland & Mbappe fared this season?

Two of the hottest prospects on the planet have remained important parts of ambitious projects in Paris and Dortmund this season.

Mbappe has hit 30 goals through 36 games at PSG, while Haaland has found the target on 33 occasions across 31 outings for BVB.

Both men are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and are generating transfer talk ahead of the summer, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City said to be among their many suitors.

What else has Suarez been saying?

While monitoring Mbappe and Haaland from afar, the 34-year-old South American is also keeping a close eye on events at former club Barcelona.

He was ushered through the exits at Camp Nou ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, after six memorable years in Catalunya, but remains in contact with Lionel Messi and Co despite being a direct rival in La Liga.

Article continues below

Suarez has added: “I watch them because I like to watch football, I admire the club I defended and I'm grateful.

“I talk to Leo almost daily, but sometimes about the odd game. Everyone knows the love I have for them for what I did there, also for what they have given me.”

Further reading