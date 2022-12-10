'He'll be stronger for this' - Jordan Henderson backs Harry Kane to fight back from penalty miss in England's World Cup loss to France

Jordan Henderson has backed Harry Kane to come back stronger after his penalty miss against France which saw England eliminated from the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane missed a crucial penalty in the final minutes of England's World Cup quarter-final clash against France. The Three Lions were trailing with just minutes of normal time left before Kane blasted over, and Henderson has come out in support of his captain following their loss.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to ITV after the game Henderson said: "We know how many penalties Harry has scored for us, how many goals he has contributed to even get us here. He will be stronger for this in the future. He is a world-class striker and our captain, he will bounce back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England's tournament game to a disappointing end, losing 2-1 to France on Saturday night. Kane had already dispatched a penalty in ruthless fashion earlier in the second-half, and many expected him to do the same 30 minutes later. He also missed the option to become England's outright top goalscorer on 54 goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? In just under two weeks Kane will be back playing for Tottenham in the Premier League again. They face Brentford in their first match back after the World Cup, and Kane will be hoping to put this miss to the back of his mind and continue his good club form.