'Strange feeling' - Joan Laporta reacts to seeing Barcelona legend Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami

Barcelona president Joan Laporta admits it is a “strange feeling” to see Blaugrana legend Lionel Messi turning out for Inter Miami.

Argentine icon left PSG as a free agent

Given chance to return to Camp Nou

Opted to head for the United States

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine icon saw a return to Camp Nou speculated on when reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had spent two seasons in France and was given the opportunity to retrace steps to Catalunya. He was, however, to snub that interest and instead decided to go chasing the American dream with MLS side Inter Miami.

WHAT THEY SAID: Laporta told ESPN when asked during Barcelona’s summer tour of the U.S. what it is like to see Messi representing a team from the States: “It's a strange feeling. We identify Messi with Barcelona. That's the way I think most supporters see Messi, because most of his career has been at Barca. But we respect his decision and we wish the best for him. We want the best for our players. He came to Barcelona as a kid, 14 years old, and he spent 20 years with us. I hope he can be very happy in Miami.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona held talks with Messi representatives regarding a return to familiar surroundings, with the funds found during a testing time for the club on the financial front, but it was not to be. Laporta added: “It was very close. We had to manage our financial fair play situation so we needed time. At the end, we reached an agreement with LaLiga that authorised us to add him to the squad. But Leo was coming from a situation in Paris where he was under a lot of pressure. His father told me that he needed a place where he won't be under pressure and at Barca that would not be the case because of the meaning of the return of our hero.

“In Miami, it is different for him, it's a new league for him, one that is improving and Messi can help with the developing of the league. With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba as well, maybe Luis Suarez. It will be very attractive for the fans in the United States. So he preferred to go to Miami. We respected it and understood his decision.”

WHAT NEXT? Messi scored 672 goals through 778 appearances for Barcelona – helping them to 11 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns – but the 2022 World Cup winner is now illuminating American soccer and has already found the net on three occasions in his opening two games for Inter Miami.