'Still get jiggy with it!' - Juventus star Timothy Weah backs himself as the most stylish player on the USMNT with his 'A1 fashion game'

Juventus star Timothy Weah claimed that he is the most stylish player on the USMNT roster while boasting about his 'A1 fashion game.'

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star did not agree that his sense of fashion improved after heading to Italy as he claimed that being a New Yorker and growing up in Paris helped him be fashion-conscious.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if his fashion game improved after heading to Italy, Weah told CBS Sports, "My fashion game is still A1. I grew up in Paris, so I always had a little fashion edge to me. In Italy, they definitely like to wear suits and do other things but I am from New York too so when I get there, I throw on some Cargos and some 'Tims' and nice T-shirts and still get jiggy."

He also went on to claim that he is the most stylish player on the USMNT. The winger added, "I am going to say yes. Everyone has their own unique style and I think that's what makes it fashionable. I think it's dope, it's a way to express yourself and yeah, everyone's doing their thing, so I am doing better than them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old moved to Juventus this summer from Lille. He has appeared in eight matches for the Italian giants thus far but is yet to score his maiden goal for the club.

WHAT NEXT? USMNT are scheduled to face Germany and Ghana in friendly matches on October 14 and October 18 respectively.