Steven Gerrard is considering an offer to become the new manager of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa in October

Considering offer to move to Saudi Arabia

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in 2022/23

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Ettifaq are reported to have made an offer to Gerrard, with the Liverpool legend out of work after his departure from Villa. Reuters claim that the former midfielder is considering it, although he has yet to make a decision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Saudi Pro League has embarked on an aggressive period of recruitment, luring Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to their shores to play for Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad respectively, while there is also interest in Neymar and Jose Mourinho. Lionel Messi ultimately snubbed a move to the country to join Inter Miami in MLS instead.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gerrard has managed Rangers and Villa in his short managerial career and a move to Saudi Arabia would be a shock, although a huge contract offer may well sway his opinion.

WHAT NEXT FOR GERRARD? He clearly has a decision to make over his managerial career, and may well see Saudi Arabia as his next destination.