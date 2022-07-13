Sterling's Chelsea move debated: ‘You ain’t ready for Blues next season’ - Fans

The former Liverpool star has announced he is leaving the Citizens after spending seven successful seasons in Manchester

English forward Raheem Sterling’s move to Chelsea from Manchester City has left fans' tongues wagging.

After seven years with the Premier League champions, Sterling announced his exit and signed with the London club on a five-year contract.

The transfer generated quite a debate online, with some fans praising the star, while others were cautious or outright pessimistic over the move.

Raheem Sterling about to go beast mode under Thomas Tuchel…y’all ain’t ready for Chelsea next season haha. — Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 (@obrempong__) July 13, 2022

Sterling is a massive signing for Chelsea. — LAPTOP PLUG 🔌|| CHECK MY LIKES😍 (@FABIANOFLAGOS) July 13, 2022

Another said his arrival at Chelsea is an improvement as he has signed while at the prime of his career. Sterling, 27, won 11 trophies during his time at Manchester City, where he joined as a 20-year-old.

It's incredible that Raheem Sterling is still only 27, he's been around for like a life time. Chelsea are getting a massively experienced player in PL, something they lack in attack...he comes in his prime years!



Glad he'll be on the royal blue of Chelsea 💙 — His Excellency (@eemz_em) July 13, 2022

Others expressed their plain optimism that Sterling is going to enjoy good times with Thomas Tuchel’s side.

I can't tell why, but I have a feeling that Raheem Sterling will have his best years at CFC. pic.twitter.com/huN8oiE7Nx — Chris Cool (@ChrisDeRich) July 13, 2022

I’ll be honest, I think we’re really going to enjoy watching Raheem Sterling perform in Chelsea blue. — Adam (@CFCMethod) July 13, 2022

While another was categorical that he had never rated the Three Lions’ star.

sterling signing for chelsea dosnt excite me ... Never rated him — Sly (@slyman80) July 13, 2022

Another noted that Sterling – who has joined Chelsea for pre-season in the United States - has always played for big clubs in England.

From Liverpool to Manchester City and now Chelsea, Raheem Sterling only plays for the biggest clubs in England! https://t.co/1kiV93byj7 — Macdonald (@SibsMacd) July 13, 2022

Welcome Raheem

Welcome Sterling to the Biggest Club in London, Chelsea FC https://t.co/JgEq88NJ3L — COMMON PERSON 🇬🇭🇧🇫🇨🇮🇹🇬 (@SmartAtuadi) July 13, 2022

A move back to Liverpool – who recently let Sadio Mane join Bayern Munich - would have been ideal for Sterling, according to one fan.

I would have rather have sterling go back to liverpool than join Chelsea tbh — HIM (@Khxka_) July 13, 2022

While another predicted that Sterling is going to struggle at the London club just like his former teammate at Liverpool, Daniel Sturridge, did.

Sterling will just be another Daniel Sturridge at Chelsea… I hope I’m wrong — Wise (@wise30152072) July 13, 2022

While celebrating the Chelsea transfer scoop, another took a swipe at Barcelona, who are set to complete the Raphinha signing. The Brazilian had initially been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge before Leeds United announced a deal with the Catalan side was imminent.

Chelsea fans celebrating the signings of world class players like Sterling and Koulibaly and there are Barcelona fans making noise signing a mid and overrated player like Raphinha lmao — Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 (@obrempong__) July 13, 2022

A fan pointed out what he expects from Sterling who made 339 appearances in all competitions, scoring 131 goals and registering 95 assists for Manchester City.

Article continues below

Welcome bro I can't wait to watch you scatter defense line with your goals and assists — Akapo Olawale (@Ola_wale200) July 13, 2022

One cautious fan pointed out what the London club must do despite signing the attacker on a long-term contract.