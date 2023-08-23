Stars are out for Lionel Messi again! Cincinnati Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in attendance for U.S. Open Cup semifinal

NFL stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase came out to support FC Cincinnati in the Open Cup semifinals against Lionel Messi and Miami.

Burrow and Chase wearing FCC jerseys

Present to watch Messi in person

Winner of match advances to Open Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cincinnati Bengals stars Burrow and Chase were seen sporting FC Cincinnati jerseys in the crowd ahead of kickoff. FC Cincinnati is hosting Inter Miami in the semifinals of the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This continues the trend of celebrities coming out to see Messi in person. The likes of Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Tony Rome, DJ Khaled, Diddy and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been in attendance to see the Argentine.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: The Argentine and Inter Miami will look to advance to the Open Cup final, where they could face either the Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake.

