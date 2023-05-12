Revealed: The staggering Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid transfer statement that could cost Matthias Sammer his job at Dortmund

Matthias Sammer’s position at Borussia Dortmund is reportedly under threat following his comments regarding Jude Bellingham’s links to Real Madrid.

England star seeing move speculated on

BVB legend has talked up a switch

Those at Signal Iduna Park are not happy

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international midfielder is generating plenty of transfer talk ahead of the summer window, with there plenty of speculation to suggest that he is destined to make his way to Santiago Bernabeu. Many have been tipping the 19-year-old to tread that path for some time, with Sammer surprisingly claiming that Bellingham’s development may be better served in Spain than it currently is in Germany.

WHAT THEY SAID: The BVB legend, who fills a special advisor role at Signal Iduna Park, has told Amazon Prime Video of Bellingham’s links to Real: “He would at least get a better education than in Dortmund. Because of course a 19-year-old sometimes has a bit of nonsense off the field and sometimes on the field too, which is completely normal for his development. I think that you have to influence it. If he stays in Dortmund, he will continue to mature there. If he comes to a club like this, he has to adapt faster and more thoroughly. He will decide whether he wants to.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund are said to be unhappy at Sammer’s comments, with Bild reporting that he may soon be relieved of his responsibilities. The ex-Germany international is believed to be working on a contract through to 2025, but said agreement could be terminated.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham, meanwhile, is hoping to guide Dortmund to Bundesliga title glory in 2022-23 before a big decision is made on his future – with reigning champions Bayern Munich currently one-point clear at the top of the table with three games left to take in.