Spurs should rip up transfer wishlist and sign Havertz - Bent

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder continues to impress in the Bundesliga and the former striker is confident he would succeed at Tottenham

Tottenham must do all they can to beat Europe's top teams to the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, says Darren Bent.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United are all said to have their eye on the attacking midfielder, who has scored eight goals and made five assists in 23 Bundesliga appearances this season.

The 20-year-old has two years left on his deal at the BayArena, but he said last month that he is ready to make "a big step" to another league.

Although there is a lot of competition for Havertz, Bent believes he would be a perfect team-mate for Spurs stars Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and urged the club to ditch all other targets to pursue him.

“He’s a very good player and he’s linked with a lot of big clubs around the world so if you can steal him, then what a coup that would be for your club," the ex-Spurs and England striker said in an interview with Football Insider.

"If you can get top players like that, you go and get them.

“His favoured position is a number 10 so that would be perfect because you’re talking about him, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son – I think that would work really, really well.

“At times, I know all teams have a transfer structure where they might go: ‘We need defenders, we need midfielders,’ whatever it may be, but sometimes little curveballs get thrown in.

“When a player of such quality all of a sudden gets thrown into the market, you’ve got to rip that transfer sheet up and go: ‘He’s the best player available, we’ve got to take him.'”

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz has hailed him as a “special” player, while ex-Bayern and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves described his playing style as a mixture of Mesut Ozil and Michael Ballack and tipped him to succeed in England.

However, another former Spurs star, Dimitar Berbatov, suggested he would be a good replacement for Eden Hazard at Chelsea but feels a summer switch would be premature.