How Spotify and London City Lionesses are promoting equality through music

Spotify is bringing together women footballers from all levels to promote equality and diversity in the world of football

This week saw the start of the Women’s World Cup in Australia, as the best on the planet battle it out for the ultimate prize in football. A World Cup summer is not just significant at the elite level, though.

Women of all ages and abilities will be inspired by the action Down Under over the next month. As the visibility and popularity of the game continues to grow, the appetite to get on the pitch will grow with it.

Earlier this year, Spotify partnered with the London City Lionesses, who play in the Women’s Championship, and She Plays Football, to help satiate that appetite, particularly for non-white players, for whom the barrier to entry can be high.

The aim of the partnership is to empower the next generation of girls who are passionate about football, provide opportunities to play the beautiful game and to increase the diversity of grassroots participation.

Off the back of a successful series of free football training sessions in Barnet this summer, London City and She Plays Football will introduce a new club – the ‘London City Strikers’ – which will consist of academy-level players and a series of teams for players aged 7-12 to play in the London Capital Girls League or the Junior Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

Five of the London City Lionesses teamed up with some of the world’s best players, such as Crystal Dunn and Jess Carter, for Spotify’s latest initiative, an all-women playlist getting everyone ready for this year’s tournament.

EQUAL - The Players was created by women’s footballers of all levels, from grassroots regulars to the world’s best. The diversity of players who contributed to the playlist, which is over 120 tracks long, reflects Spotify and London City Lionesses’ wider goal in their partnership.

Speaking about the playlist, Bel Aztiria, Spotify’s EQUAL Music Lead explained, “THE PLAYERS offers a new destination for soccer and music fans alike to gather and celebrate football’s return to the global stage.”

THE PLAYERS playlist, built by nearly 40 players spanning 15 countries, is the latest initiative in Spotify’s EQUAL global program. The program is dedicated to highlighting women creators, celebrating their contributions, and cultivating opportunities to foster gender equality.

Check out EQUAL - THE PLAYERS on the global EQUAL hub on Spotify.