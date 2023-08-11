Spotify's EQUAL ambassadors champion the Women's World Cup

After launching the EQUAL’s Players Playlist, Spotify are continuing the celebration of the Women’s World Cup with EQUAL artists.

There’s still a long way to go before we achieve equity for women both in music and in sports. EQUAL is Spotify’s global music program fostering equity for women in audio all year round. This summer, through the program, they are celebrating the Women’s World Cup and women, at full volume.

N.I.N.A, Lex Leosis, Conexión Divina and BENEE are amongst the talented women artists celebrated through this program. Alongside their love for music, these artists have a love of football, and are using their platform within the EQUAL program to champion the Women’s World Cup.

The artists will have their music featured on the EQUAL’s Players Playlist, which launched last month to celebrate the football festival Down Under this summer.

Article continues below

Conexión Divina said: “We think it's important to have equity in music and sports because it is very much a machista industry and we think that women players are not represented as much as male players are when it comes to recognition and when it comes to being exposed to the public [...] we see more of men's soccer than women's soccer, and more men in this industry as well as in the music industry, we think that needs to change.”

The World Cup has captured the imagination of fans around the world, with historic storylines already developing before the Group Stage has reached its climax.

N.I.N.A, whose nation Brazil is one of the strongest women’s sides in the world, said: “I think the importance of equity in music and in sports is to show that women really have strength, they have power and voice.

“Today women are standing out in many areas and I think sports and music should not be left behind.”

The mission of EQUAL is to foster equity for women in music. This objective aligns with that of women’s football. The Women’s World Cup has brought more attention to this need whilst also allowing us to celebrate those on the pitch pushing for this change.

Bel Aztiria, Lead of Global Music Programs, Social and Equity, explained: "In both football and music, women are still striving towards achieving equity.

“Through our EQUAL program's celebration of football, our aim is to amplify and honor those living their passions, leaving their marks and inspiring others, whether on the pitch or on stage.”

Lex Leosis echoed this objective: “Inclusion is particularly important to me because talent does not deserve to be boxed in.

“We want artists and players to reach for greatness and push boundaries, not to be questioning whether they deserve to take up space. I'm so excited to witness all the talent that will be showcased in this World Cup - I will have the Player's Playlist pumping me up before every game!”

The PLAYERS playlist features songs selected by players from all levels, from grassroots to the biggest stars at the World Cup. Alongside those players is singer-songwriter BENEE, who is not only a former EQUAL ambassador but also one of the creators of the official Women’s World Cup song.

BENEE, who is from host nation New Zealand, said: "Being a small part of this incredible celebration of women's sport is an absolute dream come true for me

"As a keen young football player I just couldn't have imagined this! I’ve loved the experience of writing a song which I hope reflects my excitement at having the world's biggest women's sports event held on my home turf.”

Look out for THE PLAYERS on the global EQUAL hub on Spotify.