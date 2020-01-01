Spot of bother: Is Man City goalkeeper Ederson the answer to Pep's penalty problem?

Pep Guardiola has admitted the English champions have an issue after Gabriel Jesus's latest miss from 12 yards in 1-0 victory over Sheffield United

Deep into injury time of the Champions League final with the scores level, Manchester City are awarded a penalty.

With the unflappable Ilkay Gundogan already substituted, the City players toss the ball to each other looking for a volunteer to take a spot-kick that could potentially land the holy grail of European football.

It’s a far-fetched scenario but, at the moment, beyond Gundogan and Sergio Aguero, City are desperately short of anyone who looks capable of scoring from 12 yards. And even City’s greatest ever goalscorer has bizarrely never done it under pressure in Europe.

Manager Pep Guardiola even admitted penalties are becoming a problem after Gabriel Jesus’s miss in the 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

“I have to reflect on it," the City boss said at Bramall Lane. “I always give confidence to the players to take it but maybe I have to take the decision which guy is going to take it.

“In the [Champions League] knockout stages, it's so important because these kind of details make the difference most of the time.

“We have to think about it. I have to make the decision on the guy who will take the penalty."

Jesus is on a particular bad run. The Brazil striker has missed his last four spot-kicks for club and country, and has a total conversion rate of just 40 per cent.

Raheem Sterling, meanwhile, has officially, at least, only taken two, missing one and scoring the other. But he missed twice at Wolves – his first effort had to be retaken because of encroachment – while there was also an awful 'Panenka' in a Carabao Cup quarter-final shootout at Leicester when he gently chipped the ball over the bar.

While that pair's profligacy could be put down to youth, the senior players have no such excuse.

Guardiola once said that Fernandinho could play in all 10 outfield positions but he's no penalty-taker.

The 34-year-old had a fear of taking spot-kicks when he was growing up in Brazil and, despite being his youth team's best player, had to be cajoled into taking them by his team-mates. Perhaps it is hardly surprising, then, that the versatile midfielder hasn't taken a single penalty since joining Shakhtar Donetsk in 2012.

Then there is David Silva, who has taken just one spot-kick in his decade at the Etihad Stadium. And it would be difficult to think of a worse one during that time.

For a player that has lit up the Premier League for 10 years with his exquisite touch, his effort against Southampton in 2012 was a horribly weak shot that dribbled into Kelvin Davies' arms.

Riyad Mahrez has scored nine of the 15 penalties he has taken throughout his career but the only one he has taken for City was an infamous miss – the 86th-minute blaze over the bar in a 0-0 draw at Liverpool that could have been crucial in such a tight title race.

Surprisingly, Kevin De Bruyne has taken just one penalty for City – and that was saved by Maarten Stekelenburg.

Sergio Aguero has a pretty strong record, converting 46 of the 58 penalties he has taken during his career.

But his statistics are spectacularly poor in Europe when the pressure is on, missing all three of the penalties he has taken in the Champions League knockout stages.

His miss in the opening minutes of last season’s quarter-final exit to Tottenham proved decisive. But he also missed at Camp Nou in a 2015 defeat to Barcelona and at home to Paris St-Germain in 2017.

So, of the outfield contenders, that effectively leaves Gundogan, who has never missed a penalty in his professional career, even converting one in the 2013 Champions League final for Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich.

However, there is one other alternative: goalkeeper Ederson. Guardiola has already admitted that the Brazilian shot-stopper is the best penalty-taker at the club.

Indeed, the 26-year-old can be regularly seen beating team-mates Claudio Bravo, Scott Carson and Daniel Grimshaw from 12 yards out in training.

Ederson's hero was former Sao Paulo goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni, who scored an incredible 48 times in his career, including 34 penalties.

And Ederson, who effortlessly rolled in a spot-kick in a charity match in Brazil at the end of last season, insists he would be up for the task.

“I’m good at penalties, either using power or technique when I’m shooting,” he said two years ago. “If Pep asks me to take it, I’m there. Hopefully, it will happen. I’d like to score.”

Guardiola has not given serious thought to allowing his No.1 to take penalties, insisting they should be taken by outfield players.

However, with those ahead of Ederson fluffing their lines, we may just find out how good he is should City win a penalty in this season's Champions League final...