'Sports Registrar's inspection process is predetermined' - FKF's Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has claimed the manner in which the inspection by the Sports Registrar has been carried out points to a probability of a predetermined conclusion.

The FKF is under an inspection which was ordered by the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Mwendwa has now expressed fear that the whole process might not be as transparent as possible.

Predetermined exercise?

"The manner in which it was done suggests the whole exercise is predetermined," Mwendwa is quoted as saying by Standard Sports.

"In my five years as the head of the federation, we have been audited five times and that is why Fifa continues to fund our activities. We have also been accounting for government funds and no questions have been raised."

On his part, FKF CEO Barry Otieno protested that they learned of the ordered inspection through the media, but added that they have co-operated with the auditing officers nonetheless.

"Chair, we only learnt of the order of the inspection through the media. There was no notice, which is against the laws of natural justice," said Otieno.

"In spite of that, we co-operated even as some of the people who came could not identify themselves, only saying the nature of their job does not allow them to do so."

The Senate's Labour and Social Welfare Committee chair, Johnson Sakaja, who grilled Mwendwa on Thursday over the ongoing inspection, assured that the process would be carried out as per the law.

"What we are looking at is the process, the best interest and how the issue got to where it is," Sakaja said. "Ultimately, we will come to a determination based on the facts, evidence and law. I think the Sports Act is very clear about the inspection of sports organisations.

"This country is run by the rule of law and it even tells us the point at which the report is done, what is supposed to happen and the steps to be taken. If there is a need for intervention, then what must be followed."