Spinazzola injury blow as Italy star wing-back exits on stretcher vs Belgium

The 28-year-old had been one of his country's most important players at Euro 2020

Italy have suffered a major blow after Leonardo Spinazzola, one of their biggest stars in Euro 2020, went off on a stretcher against Belgium on Friday.

The wing-back was chasing down a long ball with 15 minutes to play in the Euro 2020 quarter-final when he pulled up and immediately signalled for a substitution.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, Spinazzola had to be loaded onto a stretcher and carried off the pitch.

