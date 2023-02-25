'Special night!' - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring second hat-trick in last three games for Al-Nassr

- Ronaldo scored all three goals for Al-Nassr
- Now has eight league goals in Saudi Arabia
- Made celebratory Instagram post
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal star helped Al-Nassr maintain their hold in first place in the league as he scored all three of his team's goals in the 3-0 win. He then took to Instagram to share his delight and credit team-mates.
"Special night," he wrote in the caption of his post. "Well done guys!"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's treble takes his goal tally in the Saudi Pro League to eight in five matches. He has scored seven just in his last three games, having struck four times against Al-Wehda earlier this month.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr are in action again on March 3 when they meet Al-Batin.