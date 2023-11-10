Spain shock: Barcelona duo Pedri and Alejandro Balde left out of La Roja squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Pedri and Alejandro Balde have not been named to the Spain squad for the November international break

Alejandro Balde a surprise omission

Pedri recently recovered from hamstring injury

Isco also missed out despite strong start to season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona duo will not be a part of Luis de la Fuente's squad as La Roja take on Cyprus and Georgia next week. Pedri, having returned from a muscle injury last week, was rumoured to have agreed to skip his inclusion. Balde, however, is a surprise omission — the left-back hasn't missed a squad in nearly a year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: La Roja have already qualified for Euro 2024, but De La Fuente has named a strong squad for the upcoming contests. Other Barcelona players Inigo Martinez, Gavi and Lamine Yamal are among the names selected.

WHAT THEY SAID?: De La Fuente admitted that Balde's exclusion was related to performance issues at a press conference on Friday: "I will only talk about players with physical problems. Balde is another player and I encourage him to continue working harder because it is good for Spanish football."

WHAT NEXT? De La Fuente's side will take on Cyprus and Georgia, where they will have the chance to top their Euro 2024 qualifying group — if rivals Scotland drop points.