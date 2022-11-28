Southgate responds to calls to rest captain Kane for Wales World Cup showdown

Gareth Southgate has played down the idea of resting captain Harry Kane in England's final World Cup group stage game against Wales.

Southgate discusses rotation policy

Insists Harry Kane is available

Will pick a winning side

WHAT HAPPENED? With Wales all but eliminated from the World Cup and England with one foot already in the knockout stages heading into their Group B clash on matchday three, many expect Southgate to use the game as a rare chance to rotate and rest his squad's key players, including Kane. However, he wasn't drawn on the idea.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in a press conference ahead of Tuesday's huge game, Southgate insisted: "Obviously we're going to pick a team that we believe can win the game."

On Kane, he said: "Harry's fine in terms of the knock he had, everybody keeps saying it's his ankle but it's his foot.

"At this point we've got pretty much everyone available to select from which is a great position to be it," he added: "It makes decisions difficult of course, but what you want is a fully fit squad and that's where we're at."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has a history with ankle injuries and took a blow to the foot in England's tournament-opening 6-2 victory against Iran. He played all 90 minutes in matchday two against the United States, though, and looks likely to lead the line once again, despite having not yet scored in Qatar.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The Tottenham forward won't be too panicked, but a game against a fragile Wales outfit presents the perfect chance to get off the mark ahead of the knockout stages.