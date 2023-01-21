Southampton vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton vs Aston Villa on TV in the UK and US and India

Southampton are in a battle to get out of the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday. The Saints are languishing at the bottom of the league table but will take confidence from having won their last three matches in all competitions.

Aston Villa are in a much better position than their opponents, having lost only once in their last five outings in the Premier League to stay mid-table in 11th place. They beat Leeds United 2-0 in their previous outing and will be confident of getting a positive result away from home at the weekend.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Southampton vs Aston Villa date & kick-off time

Game: Southampton vs Aston Villa Date: January 21, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30 pm IST Venue: St Mary's Stadium

How to watch Southampton vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on Peacock.

The game is not being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match can be streamed on Hotstar in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock UK N/A N/A India N/A Hotstar

Aston Villa squad and team news

Ollie Watkins was forced off the field in Aston Villa's previous outing due to an ankle problem and is a doubt to start against Southampton.

Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos, John McGinn and Jed Steer remain unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, J. Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Position Players Goalkeepers Martinez, Steer, Olsen, Sinisalo Defenders Cash, Carlos, Konsa, Mings, Lopera, Chambers, Augusinsson, Young, Bednarek Midfielders Buendia, Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Lakamba, Coutinho, Bailey, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards Watkins

Southampton squad and team news

Theo Walcott, Alex McCarthy and Armel Bella-Kotchap could return to action for Southampton following their spells on the sidelines.

However, Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento remain sidelined due to injuries and will be unavailable for selection.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Lyanco, Salisu, Caleta-Car; Walker-Peters, Diallo, Lavia, Elyounoussi; Ward-Prowse; Edozie, Adams