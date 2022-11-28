South Korea vs Ghana: Lineups and LIVE updates

Who will come out on top as South Korea and Ghana face one another in a crucial encounter

While South Korea were held to a goalless draw by Uruguay in their opening match, Ghana suffered a 3-2 defeat to Portugal in a highly competitive encounter. Despite both nations being winless, there is still much to play for in Group H, and a win could boost either side's chances of making it to the next round.

South Korea have been likened by many to making it far into the World Cup. However, their performance against Uruguay reflected upon performances from previous tournaments, with the Koreans unable to have a single shot on target for the third time in their last five games. Yet, they have scored multiple goals whenever they have faced African nations at this stage and will hope their past momentum helps them get all three points.

Ghana were unlucky not to get a point against Portugal and will be hoping to get their first win in five World Cup games. They would also be hoping to make it past the group stages for the first time since 2010, having failed to do so in 2014 and 2018. What works in their favour is, that, unlike their opponents, they have scored in each of their previous six matches in the competition. With the Koreans also having never won the second game in the group stages, the past may favour Ghana.

South Korea vs Ghana confirmed lineups

South Korea XI (4-2-3-1): Kim S.; Kim M.H., Kim Y., Kim M., Kim J.; Hwang, W. Jung; Kwon, Jeong, Son; G. Cho

Ghana XI (4-3-3): Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah; Thomas, Abdul Samed, Kudus; A. Ayew, I. Williams, J. Ayew

S outh Korea vs Ghana LIVE updates

South Korea and Ghana's upcoming fixtures

Both South Korea and Ghana's next games against tough opponents could be decisive for them to make it to the next round. The former will face Portugal on Friday, 2nd December at the Education City stadium, meanwhile, the latter will take on Uruguay at the same date and time in the Al Janoub stadium.