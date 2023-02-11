South Africa once had their own Real Madrid…but they dressed like Atletico

Did you know that South African football once had its own Real Madrid, albeit they weren’t quite as successful as their namesakes?

Spanish giants Real Madrid are probably the most famous club in world football, but did you know that South Africa used to have their own team called Real Madrid.

That’s right, over 12,000km away from the original Madrid giants, a South African club once operated under the same name, although—bizarrely—they played in red and white strips, the colour of Real’s city rivals Atletico Madrid!

In 2008-09, South Africa’s Real Madrid enjoyed a remarkable run in the Nedbank Cup—the domestic equivalent of the FA Cup—when they advanced to the Round of 32 of the competition, which pits professional teams against amateurs.

Nicknamed the Valentines’ Boys, they defeated Black Mountain Eagles in the previous round before falling to Peace Lovers FC of Standerton to tumble out of the competition.

They repeated the feat two years later; again reaching the Round of 32 to set up a blockbuster clash with AmaZulu.

Getty Images

Unfortunately for Real, they were humbled 5-0 by Usuthu.

It was the club’s finest hour since they were rebranded by the club’s owner in 1989, having previously been known as Ipogeng Stars upon their formation in 1987.The owner, however, deciding to take inspiration from his favourite team—Real Madrid—opted to undertake a complete remodelling of the Stars’ image.

And so, South Africa’s Real Madrid were born, albeit they didn’t quite enjoy the glory of their namesakes.

Quite why the owner accepted that his own beloved Real played in a kit that’s a little too reminiscent of Atletico remains a mystery.

Based at the Galeshewe Stadium in the Galeshewe suburb of Kimberley, in the Northern Cape, Real Madrid didn’t quite enjoy the spending power of Florentino Perez, and so they remained in the semi-professional ranks.

Last year, they underwent yet another rebrand and ultimately opted to drop the ‘Real Madrid’ moniker, instead going under the name Kimberly Diamond City FC.

It isn’t quite as glorious, although the decision was taken out of fear of possible infringement of patent and/or copyright should the club continue to be referred to as Real.

“The club chairman Winston Moyahi confirmed that the club will no longer use the name Kimberley Real Madrid for the new ABC Motsepe League,” the club’s events manager Jerry Kale told journalists in September. “The club will use the name ‘Diamond City Football Club’.

“The name is to identify with the city where the club originates – Kimberley; which is also known as the ‘DiamondCity’,” he added. “The previous name created challenges when the team played nationally because there is already a team in Spain with the same name.”

DiamondCity are currently featuring in the ABC Motsepe League, and now play their home games at the South African Defence Force sports fields.

They aren’t the only club in the lower leagues of South African soccer to take naming inspiration from one of world football’s more recognisable clubs.

Brazilian pair Vasco da Gama and FC Santos have both been reborn in South Africa, while Blackburn Rovers and Port Elizabeth Blackpool—the club of the late, great John Moshoeu—could also be found.

The club formerly known as Real Madrid enjoyed some previous success in the Vodacom League, only to miss out on promotion in the playoffs, and while they don’t quite have a conveyor belt of talent like their Spanish counterparts, one time Madridista Thabo Mosegomi did go on to play for Free State Stars.

Let’s hope Kimberly Diamond City FC can enjoy greater success.