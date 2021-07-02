The Spurs forward has been left out of his nation's squad for this summer's Games in Tokyo as his long-term fitness is at stake

South Korea coach Kim Hak-bum has revealed why Heung-min Son has been left out of his squad for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, despite Tottenham agreeing to his selection.

The 28-year-old was given the green light by his club side to play in Japan, despite his involvement in that competition being set to delay his return to Premier League action in 2021-22.

However he has been left out of the 22-man party, with long-term fitness concerns taken into account.

What has been said?

Korea Olympic team manager Kim told reporters: "I told Son Heung-min thanks and sorry because he showed how much he wanted to join the team and play in the Olympics.

"He also discussed with Spurs and finally has been allowed to play. We really appreciate it.

"I consider it from various angles. The easiest way is just to pick him to the squad, but he is a player who we have to protect. In the long term, the process of our training and the match schedule of the Olympics may drive the players too hard.

"Son has great muscles, but when he played for Spurs last season, he showed signs of injury. Hamstrings are very important for players who like sprinting like him. I think he may fatigue and it is quite risky in terms of injury."

Kim added: "I finally made a difficult decision which I will have to take responsibility for. If Son is injured people say he has been overused. Even if he gets injured, it is difficult for me to take responsibility for it.

"He played 51 matches in the last season. I think he needs to be protected.

"If he gets injured it would be a huge loss for the World Cup qualifications as well as Spurs' pre-season. I was thinking about it all night long."

Has Son played at the Olympics before?

The Tottenham forward has been capped by South Korea at senior level on 91 occasions, scoring 27 goals.

He captained the U23 side to gold medal glory at the 2018 Asian Games, earning him exemption from mandatory military service - although that was eventually taken in 2020.

Article continues below

Two years prior to that success, Son was an over-age member of South Korea's squad at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro where they bowed out at the quarter-final stage.

With no international football this summer, a man looking to catch the eye of new Spurs boss Nuno will be back in competitive action when facing defending champions Manchester City in the opening round of Premier League fixtures on August 15.

Further reading