'You son of a b*tch' - Lionel Messi calls out Ibai Llanos at 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony after Twitch streamer made private text conversation with Inter Miami superstar public

Lionel Messi called out Ibai Llanos at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony as he accused the Twitch streamer of sharing their text messages in public.

Messi spoke to Ibai Llanos on live Twitch

Called influencer a 'son of a b*tch'

Ibai shared stream video on X

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami and Argentina superstar Messi briefly appeared on Ibai's Twitch stream at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. He pointedly said, albeit always with a half-smile on his face: "I'm not going to answer you anymore because you make everything public and I don't like it…the Ballon d’Or? Now you are changing the topic you son of a b*tch."

Ibai himself, having been quick to protest, posted a video of the exchange on X, with the caption: "The moment when he calls me a son of a b*tch and then we start talking as if it were a serious interview, what was it?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi was reportedly peeved about an earlier stream in which Ibai read out part of text conversation between them.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Having not had a summer off in 2023 because of his transfer to Inter Miami, Messi has been playing without a proper break for over a year. But with Miami's MLS season now over, he is now set for some well deserved time off until 2024 once a pair of friendlies in China in early November are out of the way.