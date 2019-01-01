Solskjaer: Man Utd need 'two or three' new signings

The Red Devils boss is keen to add to his squad despite a string of impressive performances from some of the club's youngsters

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is targeting “two or three” new signings when the January transfer window opens next month.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of forwards after the summer departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez left the club light in attacking numbers.

Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland is one player reportedly attracting interest after scoring 28 goals in just 22 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg this season.

Solskjaer would not be drawn on specific players, though he did confirm that he planned to dip into the transfer market when the window opens next month.

"We’re looking to strengthen in many positions," said the Norwegian. "If you look at our squad compared to others we’re getting there, but need two or three players to have a squad with enough numbers to rotate throughout a long season and we’ll see what we sign.”

Solskjaer was speaking after his side thrashed Dutch outfit AZ 4-0 at Old Trafford to seal top spot in Europa League Group L.

Academy graduate Mason Greenwood scored twice to become the youngest Manchester United player to score a brace for the club in a major European competition at the age of 18 years and 72 days. Ashley Young and Juan Mata were also on target at Old Trafford.

Speaking about Greenwood, who is the team’s top scorer in Europe this season with five goals, Solskjaer was full of praise.

“I’ve probably said it all before. It’s nothing new - that’s what he does and tomorrow he will probably go into training and score a few more,” added Solskjaer.

"He has always done it. That is just natural for him. He is a natural footballer.

"The closer he gets to goal the more dangerous he is. Right foot, left foot, he is a nightmare for defenders.

"He needs to develop his heading. Then he can be a proper striker.

“I’ve seen a few good ones – I played with Wazza [Wayne Rooney]. But for natural finishing he’s one of the best I’ve seen.

"He’s a different class as a finisher - in and around box you expect him to get a shot off and on target. He is so precise with his finishing.

"Mason must have enjoyed tonight. He’s just going to look forward to Sunday now, but he won’t rest on laurels."