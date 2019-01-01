Solskjaer insists Man Utd have a 'good plan' to deal with Tottenham amid sack rumours

The Norwegian is optimistic his side will bounce back from a disappointing draw with Aston Villa by beating Spurs at Old Trafford

Manchester United have a "good plan" to deal with Tottenham when they meet in the Premier League on Wednesday night, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who continues to face questions over his future.

The Red Devils have endured their worst start to a top-flight season in 31 years, slipping to ninth in the table after 14 fixtures.

A 2-2 draw at home to Aston Villa on Sunday saw United miss the chance to move up to fifth, compounding a miserable week which also included a 3-3 draw at Sheffield United and a 2-1 Europa League defeat to Astana.

Solskjaer is now preparing his side to face a rejuvenated Tottenham, three days before they take in a derby clash against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.

Amid mounting speculation over his position in the United hot seat, Solskjaer remains confident his team can turn their campaign around, with Jose Mourinho set to return to Old Trafford in the opposite dugout.

He told a press conference on Tuesday: "Three days or four days are not going to change a whole lot, but these two games are a great chance to improve things and prove to ourselves we can continue in the vein against some of the better sides.

"We've had some good results against good teams and we’ve got a plan for Wednesday night."

Solskjaer expects Mourinho to be given a warm welcome in Manchester given his contribution to the club between 2016 and 2018, despite now being back in the Premier League with one of United's main rivals.

The Norwegian coach said: "He'll get a very good reception, that’s just a testament to this club and these supporters.

"They'll remember the two-and-a-half years, trophies won, and I’m 100 per cent sure our fans, staff and club will welcome him."

United will still be without midfield talisman Paul Pogba for their latest Premier League outing, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury which has kept him out of action since a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford on September 30.

Solskjaer went on to deliver an update on the Frenchman's progress, stating: "He's not ready, no. He’s still a bit away but working hard so let’s see, he's out on the grass, let’s see how long it will take."

When asked if Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic could be in line to return against Tottenham, Solskjaer added: "It's touch and go, but let's get this training session out of the way, we've got more games than just this one. We can't look at just the one game, we have to look at long term."

United will move above Spurs with a win on Wednesday, as they look to close the eight-point gap between themselves and Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League spot.