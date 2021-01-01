Solskjaer gives Williams loan update ahead of transfer deadline

The 20-year-old full back had been attracting interest from a number of clubs having struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season.

Brandon Williams will not be heading out on loan for the rest of the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The full-back has struggled for game time in the first team this term after an impressive break through season and has made just six appearances across all competitions. The 20-year-old had been attracting interest from a number of different clubs including Southampton and Newcastle but Solskjaer has decided to keep him at Old Trafford.

The defender played in the under-23s game against Liverpool as they ran out 6-3 winners in Premier League 2 on Saturday afternoon which is why he had not travelled with the first team to the Emirates for the 0-0 draw but Solskjaer explained the 20-year-old is still very much part of his plans.

“Brandon will stay,” Solskjaer said. “He played 23s against Liverpool, he needed match fitness he’s been working really hard and we don’t have any other players that we think will be going, we need a strong squad it’s a relentless season and we go again on Tuesday.

“It’s like the NBA we’re on the road again all the time, we need everyone and the group is tight and Brandon has been really good in the last few months working really hard and he’s ready when the chance comes.”

Marcos Rojo is expected to finalise his move to Boca Juniors in the coming days while Facundo Pellistri is on his way to La Liga on loan for the remainder of the season but Solskjaer does not anticipate any of his other players leaving before Monday’s deadline.

After the goalless draw against Arsenal the club confirmed that James Garner’s loan at Watford had been brought to a premature end with the midfielder struggling for game time and he has joined Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season while Tahith Chong had his contract at Werder Bremen terminated and has now joined Belgian side Club Brugge.

It is understood that a couple of other of the club’s youngsters could head out on loan before Monday’s deadline with interest in Teden Mengi and Ethan Galbraith.