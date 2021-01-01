Solskjaer fires warning over Man Utd transfer spending amid financial constraints

United will look to be active again in the transfer window but the affects of Covid-19 may well be seen on how much they are able to spend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned that Manchester United will have to be ‘realistic’ in the transfer window due to the budget constraints of the pandemic.

United have already begun planning for the summer window, with Solskjaer to be given funds as his side aim to mount a realistic push for the Premier League title next season.

But, with the pandemic affecting the club’s finances, the United boss warned it will be another transfer window of cautious spending. Just how badly the club have been hit will be made public on Thursday when their next set of financial results is released.

What was said?

The United boss said: “[The pandemic] is definitely affecting everyone in football. Of course the lack of income, the finances has affected everyone.

“We have to be realistic and responsible in the way we do our business both on and off the pitch. There are improvements on the training ground, stadium - we have to look at the whole picture.

"Where can we spend the money? And how much is there? It’s just the real world now. It has changed.”

Pushed on whether the financial situation would affect his rebuilding plans, he replied: “You can look at it different ways [with a] rebuild. We also have players in the academy that we now can maybe give opportunities.

"All clubs in the world are going through the same situation so it’s no different for other clubs than for us. I think there’s just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes.”

Where are United looking to strengthen?

Centre-back and centre-forward are the priority positions going into another summer window with Solskjaer looking to find a partner for Harry Maguire and a prolific goalscorer to lead his attacking line.

What has Solskjaer said about signing a striker?

The United boss was asked specifically if he would be going after a striker when the window opens again.

Article continues below

He replied: “We’re always looking to improve our squad, of course we are. I would never ever start to think the way you think about Edinson [Cavani] turning 35 next year because he’s just turned 34. You and I have different mentalities - that’s a completely different way of thinking.

“And I always say with Mason [Greenwood], Anthony [Martial] and Edinson, when we can really get them firing that means we’re a very good team. But we’re always looking at better players, of course we are.”

Further reading