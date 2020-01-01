Solskjaer delighted with Ighalo signing: He's a Man Utd fan & will give absolutely everything

The former Watford forward was a surprise new face at Old Trafford late on deadline day

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the deadline day signing of Odion Ighalo, saying he will "give absolutely everything" for the club.

The Nigeria international completed a shock switch to Old Trafford late on Friday night, joining the club from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who was a boyhood Manchester United fan, is still in China so was not involved in Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves at Old Trafford.

He is due to fly to Manchester in the coming days and could make his debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 17.

“In Odion we will get a proper man, a great lad, a good goalscorer," Solskjaer told Sky Sports before Saturday's game. "It’s not long ago he was top scorer in the African Cup of Nations.

“I know him from way back when he was playing in Norway 10-12 years ago, his career has developed since then and he gives us a different option up front.

"I'm delighted that he wanted to come for a few months. It's from now until the end of season on a loan and it's great to have him around.

"He's a Man Utd fan and he'll give everything, on and off the pitch."

The deal finally brought United's lengthy hunt for a new striker to a close, a hunt that was given fresh urgency midway through January when Marcus Rashford suffered a double stress fracture of his back and was ruled out for several weeks.

That left Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as the club's only fit senior strikers, with Solskjaer determined to add goals to his squad before the window shut.

A host of names were linked with a move to the Red Devils, including Wolves' Raul Jimenez, Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Southampton's Danny Ings.

As the days ticked by towards the deadline some surprising names then cropped up, including Leicester forward Islam Slimani and Bournemouth's Josh King.

The club finally turned their attentions to Ighalo and, after lengthy negotiations, managed to seal the deal minutes before the deadline.