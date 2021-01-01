'So special' - Kabak proud of first standout Liverpool performance after guiding Reds to clean sheet against RB Leipzig

The Turkish defender was one of the Reds' top performers in a vital Champions League win

Recently-signed Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak says that Tuesday night was "so special" to him as he helped the Reds keep a clean sheet against RB Leipzig.

Kabak was one of Liverpool's top performers as the on-loan Schalke defender starred alongside Jordan Henderson in defence in Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League win over the German side.

The Turkish defender could join Liverpool permanently in the summer for a fee of £18 million ($25m).

What did Kabak say about Liverpool's performance?

"It was so special for me because this was my first clean sheet and my first win in this jersey," he told Liverpoolfc.com.

"I'm a new player, I'm a young player and there's a lot of stars here. I need a little time to adapt here and with time I will be better I think.

"I think we played very well and we gave everything on the pitch. We won all challenges in midfield and I think we deserved to win and I'm so happy.

"Leipzig are a really good team and second in the Bundesliga table but I think we controlled the game very well.

"First half we had a lot of good opportunities and second half we scored because of their mistakes – but we already had it under control.

"I think it was a really impressive game from us."

He added: "The last three games we lost in the Premier League but we played very well I think. That's football – sometimes you can play good but lose.

"I hope if we continue to play like this tonight we will win our next Premier League game."

Another big match on the horizon

Kabak and Liverpool will leap right back into another big match this weekend, as the Reds are set to face Everton in the Premier League.

Liverpool currently sit sixth in the league, two points behind fifth-place West Ham and fourth-place Chelsea.

