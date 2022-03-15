'Slavko Vincic placed a bet on Atletico Madrid', fans attack Slovenian referee following Manchester United’s exit
Referee Slavko Vincic is the reason why Manchester United have crashed out of the 2021-22 Uefa Champions League, according to football fans.
Having settled for a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the first leg, the Red Devils needed a win at Old Trafford to qualify for the quarter-final.
However, the La Liga giants had other ideas as they picked up a 1-0 win, courtesy of Renan Lodi’s first-half strike after he was teed up by Antoine Griezmann.
With Ralf Rangnick’s men now out of the competition, football fans went on social media to express their bitterness in the way the Slovenian referee handled the keenly-contested fixture.
They categorically stated that Vincic deliberately orchestrated the 20-time English Premier League winners’ ouster due to several questionable calls.
Others did not buy into this sentiment insisting United planned their own downfall as they failed to convert begging opportunities.
Harry Maguire’s inclusion in the Red Devils’ line-up had sparked contrasting comments from fans. Even at a decent outing against Diego Simeone’s side, the 29-year-old was not spared.
