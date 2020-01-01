Six new faces as Uganda U17 women's team for Cameroon tie is named

Six new faces have been included in the provisional Uganda U17 women's team squad for preparations for the Fifa World Cup qualifier scheduled for October 31 and November 2 against Cameroon.

Among the players summoned are Gift Nasasira of She Maroons, St Noa duo Winnie Kwatira and Aucho Kagongo, Kanyita Naigaga of Taggy High School, Ritah Mushimire of Kawempe Muslims and Devine Mirembe of Gafford ladies.

As a result, 35 players in total are in camp to prepare to play against the West African nation.

Uganda eased past Tanzania in the initial round before setting a date with Cameroon. The aggregate winner will play in the World Cup set for early 2021 in Mumbai, India.

The team received a major financial boost as they prepare for the showdown.

According to Fufa communications director Ahmed Hussein, a total of 35 players will each receive USD100 as financial support from the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) ahead of the crunch two-legged fixture.

"Fufa will release funds to 35 players in the U17 Girls’ national team and each player will receive $100 to aid them in personal training as they prepare for the final stage of the Fifa U17 World cup qualifiers with Cameroon," Hussein told the Fufa official website.

"The coaches have been in constant engagement with the players, sharing training manuals as we wait for the Government to lift the lockdown on sports activities.

"We believe this financial facilitation will help the players to continue with personal training as we work around plans to get the team to camp in preparation for the matches against Cameroon."

The statement continued: “Fufa is ready to support the team so that we realise our target of qualifying for the 2021 Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup in India."

The Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga- Uganda Martyrs High School Joan Namusisi – Isra Soccer Academy, Zulaika Ngamita – Asubo Gafford Ladies and Gift Nasasira – Maroons WFC.

Defenders: Grace Aluka – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Samalie Nakacwa – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Sumaya Komuntale – Tooro Queens, Bira Naddunga – Olila High School, Gillian Akadinda – Olila High School, Gloria Namugerwa – Uganda Martyrs High School, Stella Musubuka – Kawemoe Muslim Ladies, Patricia Akiror – Ajax Queens FC, Winnie Kwatira – Jinja United FC, Devine Mirembe – Asubo Gafford Ladies FC, Shamira Nalugya – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Shakira Nyinagahirwa – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Kevin Nakacwa – Uganda Martyrs High School, Moreen Nangonzi – Ajax Queens FC, Aucho Kagongo – St. Noa, Ruth Nyakato – Tooro Queens FC, Phiona Matama- Watoto Girls, Sumaya Kyomuhendo – Isra Soccer Academy and Sumaya Tibazalika – Sumaya (Wakiso).

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge – KawemPE Muslim Ladies, Zaina Nandede – She Kataka FC, Fauzia Najjemba – Kampala Queens, Hadijjah Nandago – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Margaret Kunihira – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Catherine Nagadya – Uganda Martyrs High School, Zaitun Namaganda – Taggy High School, Eva Nagayi – Rines WFC, Ritah Mushimire – Kawempe Muslim Ladies, Kamuyati Naigaga – Taggy High School, Esther Adokole – She Kataka FC and Brenda Munyana – Uganda Martyrs High School.