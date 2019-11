Singapore U18 suffer heavy defeat to South Korea in AFC U19 Qualifiers

The cubs were defeated 11-0 by the Asian powerhouse....

Singapore's U18 team suffered a heavy defeat in their first match of the AFC U19 Qualifiers against South Korea.

The cubs were defeated 11-0 by the Asian powerhouse and had no answer to the Koreans' domination.

Singapore will next play China and Myanmar in the qualifiers.