Simy's 13th Serie B goal moves Crotone up to third

The Nigerian forward was in the goalscoring mood once again, ensuring the Pythagoreans claimed maximum points

Simy Nwankwo hit the back of the net for the 13th time in Serie B this season as Crotone won 1-0 against Pisa on Tuesday night and moved up to third on the log.

The Nigeria international has been in scintillating form lately, having a hand in four goals (three goals, one assist) in his last four league appearances.

Crotone were equally in good form too with just one defeat in the past four games, winning the rest.

Tuesday's win didn't come cheap though as they had to dig deep until the breakthrough came in the fourth minute of added time after Simy was assisted by Mattia Mustacchio.

Pisa's Francesco Belli was given a straight red card for a dangerous foul moments before Simy's goal.

Simy had a total of five shots in the game, and was evidently strong in the air due to his 198 cm height, winning five of six aerial duels.

The 27-year old Nigerian also impressed defensively, making two tackles and three clearances.

Crotone make a long trip to Venezia for their next league match on Saturday.