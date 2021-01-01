Simy in action as Roma demolish Crotone

The Nigeria international could not add to his tally as Serse Cosmi’s men lost to the Yellow and Reds

Simy Nwankwo featured as Roma hammered Crotone 5-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game at Stadio Olimpico.

The attacker was handed a starting role in the encounter and lasted for the duration of the game but could not help his side to avoid defeat

Having already relegated from the Italian top-flight, Serse Cosmi’s men made little effort to halt their unimpressive run of form as they suffered their 27th loss of the campaign.

The game started with both sides aiming to outwit each other and in the 17th minute, Roma came close to opening the scoring through Henrikh Mkhitaryan but his effort hit the post.

That was the best chance of the first-half as both sides headed into the half-time break without being able to find the back of the net.

After the restart, however, Roma launched a powerful attack, breaking the deadlock in the 47th minute through Borja Mayoral after an assist from Mkhitaryan.

Lorenzo Pellegrini doubled the lead for the Yellow and Reds in the 70th minute after receiving a pass from Davide Santon.

Pellegrini completed his brace three minutes later and in the 78th minute, Mkhitaryan scored a goal of his own with a well-taken strike.

Moments before the end of the game, Mayoral sealed the victory for Roma to wrap up his brace in the encounter.

