The Nigeria internationals came off the bench but could not help the Garnets from losing all three points in Bologna

Simy Nwankwo and Joel Obi made their debuts for Salernitana in their 3-2 defeat to Bologna in Sunday’s Serie A opener.

The Nigeria duo joined the newly-promoted club this summer, with Obi moving first to the Stadio Arechi on a free transfer while Simy joined the Garnets on Thursday on a season-long loan from Crotone.