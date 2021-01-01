Simy and Moffi included as Rohr submits provisional squad list for Nigeria vs Cameroon friendly

The three-time African champions are scheduled to play the Indomitable Lions next month ahead of their World Cup qualifying campaign

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has included Crotone's Simy Nwankwo and Lorient's Terem Moffi in his 31-man provisional squad for the upcoming international friendly match against Cameroon on June 4 in Vienna.

The 31-man list will be trimmed to 23 players ahead of the encounter scheduled for Wiener Neustadt, a city in the Austrian capital.

Regular fixtures including goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen are in the team while Crotone’s Simy Nwankwo, Almeria’s Sadiq Umar, Lorient’s Terem Moffi got the nod.

The last time Nigeria and Cameroon battled each other was in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and the Super Eagles claimed a 3-2 win, thanks to Odion Ighalo's brace and Alex Iwobi’s match-winning goal.

Next month’s outing is expected to get Gernot Rohr’s side prepared for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign which will begin in September.

Nigeria are in Group C of the qualifiers with Cape Verde, Liberia and Central African Republic while Cameroon are in Group D alongside the Ivory Coast, Mozambique and Malawi.

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC).

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England).

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosa, Cyprus); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Abraham Marcus (CD Feirense, Portugal).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars FC); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Sadiq Umar (Almeria FC, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Simy Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy).