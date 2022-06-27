Simon Adingra: Brighton’s Ivorian signing describes move as a ‘dream come true’

The 20-year-old Ivorian star has revealed his expectations after sealing a four-year contract with the Seagulls ahead of the new campaign

Ivory Coast international Simon Adingra has discussed his transfer move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion terming it as a “dream come true.”

The 20-year-old was unveiled by the Seagulls on Friday after signing a four-year contract from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland and became the team’s second signing of the summer.

“Since I was just a little kid, I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League,” the Ivorian said in his first interview as quoted by the club’s official website. “It is the best league in the world and this is a dream come true.

“I have worked really hard to get here so I’m feeling happy and also proud of myself.”

Adingra also revealed his talks with Brighton which enticed him to sign for the club.

“After talking to Brighton, I knew this was the club for me. It’s exciting,” Adingra continued. “The plan the club has for me is good, and I know they use a lot of young players and play good attacking football which suits me.

“That’s what I love and want to be a part of.”

Adingra has further explained his style of football insisting he prefers taking on defenders on a one-on-one situation.

“For anyone who might not know about me, I like to go one v one and take players on. I enjoy running at defenders and beating them,” added Adingra. “I can also score goals and get assists to help the team as best as I can. Hopefully, I can do that here!”

Adingra is Brighton’s second signing of the summer since the acquisition of Paraguay international Julio Enciso from Club Libertad.

A former player of Right to Dream Academy, Adingra joined Danish club Nordsjaelland in January 2020 and made his professional debut on April 18, 2021, in a 2-2 league draw against Copenhagen. Last season, Adingra made 33 appearances in the Danish Superliga, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists.

Adingra could likely make his top-flight debut when Brighton open their league campaign with a visit to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 7.