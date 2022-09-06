Simba SC part ways with Maki after 67 days in charge - CEO Barbara confirms

Wekundu wa Msimbazi confirmed the news on Tuesday with reports indicating the Serbian has secured a deal with an Egyptian outfit

Tanzania Mainland League heavyweights Simba SC have confirmed the exit of coach Zoran Maki after just 67 days in charge.

The club confirmed the news less than 24 hours before their top-tier match against KMC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Selemani Matola will serve as the interim coach as Wekundu wa Msimbazi look for the Serbian's replacement.

What did the club say?

Simba Sports Club have reached an agreement to mutually part ways with our head coach Zoran Maki," read the statement by the club signed by CEO Barbara Gonzalez.

"Furthermore, the club has reached a mutual agreement to part ways with our fitness coach Sbai Karim and goalkeeping coach Mohamed Rachid. Simba Sports Club wishes them all the best in their future endeavours. They will always remain part of the Simba family."

The Msimbazi-based team then revealed their immediate plan, "The recruitment of the new head coach is underway and shall be announced once the new candidate has been identified."

Reports from Egypt indicate Maki has been confirmed as Al Ittihad Alexandria Club's new coach.

How many coaches have served under Gonzalez?

The exit of the Serbian takes the number of coaches who have served under Gonzalez -who was appointed as the club's CEO in 2018, to five.

AFC Leopards.

She started her reign while Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems was in charge. However, the now AFC Leopards coach was shown the door and fellow countryman Sven Vandenbroeck took over.

He quit on January 7, 2021, a day after helping the team qualify for the Caf Champions League group stage. He eventually signed for the Moroccan side AS FAR.

Didier Gomes da Rosa was then hired to help the team move forward. However, he failed to do that and was fired, with Burundian Thierry Hitimana taking over the coaching of the team on an interim basis.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi eventually settled for the former Real Madrid assistant manager Pablo Franco as a replacement for Da Rosa but fired him in May 2022.