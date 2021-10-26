Simba SC part ways with Da Rosa after Caf Champions League exit

Tanzania Mainland League champions Simba SC have confirmed parting ways with coach Didier Gomes da Rosa in the wake of the team's elimination from the Caf Champions League.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi had a good run last season, winning the league, the FA Cup as well as reaching the quarter-finals of the Caf CL. Last weekend, they threw their first leg 2-0 advantage against Botswana outfit Jwaneng Galaxy away, to fall 3-1 at home and eventually, they got demoted to the Caf Confederation Cup.

In the league, the team has managed a win and draw from their last two matches, but it was the continental failure that has sealed the fate of the tactician.

What did Simba say?

"Simba SC have accepted the resignation letter of head coach Didier Gomes da Rosa," the letter from the club and obtained by Goal read.

"After an in-depth discussion, both parties have mutually agreed on the terms of their separation."

Coach Thierry Hitimana will be the acting head coach, while coach Selemani Matola remains as his assistant. In addition to the above, the club has also made minor changes to the technical bench by amicably separating with the goalkeeping coach Milton Nienov and the fitness coach Adel Zrane.

"Simba Sports Club thank coach Gomes and his departing colleagues for the success they have achieved during their tenure with the club. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

When did Da Rosa come to Simba?

The veteran coach from France was appointed to fill the space that was left by Sven Vandenbroeck, in late January 2021, who resigned a day after leading the Msimbazi club to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

Da Rosa is an experienced tactician especially on the African football scene, having taken charge of Rayon Sports, Coton Sport, CS Constantine, JSM Skikda, Ethiopian Coffee FC, Horoya AC, Ismaily SC, and El-Merrikh.

The coach is a 2013 Premier League winner with Rwandan giants Rayon Sports and also helped Coton Sport become champions in 2014 and 2015. Personally, he has had a number of achievements as he was named the best coach in Cameroon in 2014 and won the third-best French coach in Africa in the Zarpa Awards of 2015.