Signing Arsenal’s Nketiah is complicated – Bristol City boss Lee Johnson

The Robins coach has weighed in on the chances of bringing the Anglo-Ghanaian forward to Ashton Gate

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has described how efforts to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal is complicated, claiming he might have switched agents.

The Robins have been the favourites to land the 20-year old way before he was recalled from his loan spell at Leeds United.

However, a number of other Championship clubs are in the race to sign him, and most recently Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Norwich City have reportedly joined in as they try to beat the drop in the top-flight.

"I think he might have changed agent,” Johnson said after Bristol City's 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic.

“Things like that can complicate it. Things like that can complicate any move.

"But it happens a lot. It's not something that's out of the ordinary though."

According to Football London, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has remained tight-lipped about exactly where Nketiah will be heading but has hinted the Gunners have trimmed their options down to three clubs, but there will not be any negotiations in the coming days.