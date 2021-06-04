'Siebatcheau, we love you!' - USMNT newcomer leads the way with winner against Honduras
Jordan Siebatcheu picked the perfect time to net his first U.S. men's national team goal, thrilling fans with his late, match-winning header vs Honduras winner in the Nations League semifinal on Thursday night.
Until his late breakthrough, it had been a cagey CONCACAF affair familiar to USMNT veterans but perhaps less so for the many recent newcomers to the squad.
With memories of Christian Pulisic lifting the Champions League trophy still fresh in the minds of many American fans, Siebatcheu's effort provided yet another moment for celebration among USMNT supporters. The squad will now play in the Nations League final on Sunday.
Editors' Picks
- African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Choupo-Moting set for Bayern Munich contract extension
- Chelsea ace Pulisic targets USMNT trophy after making country proud with Champions League triumph
- Fan View: Hudson-Odoi's Ghana arrival triggers excitement amid nationality switching speculation
- Why Netherlands wonderkid Boadu is the top striker at the U21 Euros
USMNT fans & players react to Siebatcheu winner
What has been said?
"Thats why we put Jordan on," said USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter to reporters.
"He's a force on crosses and in the penalty box. He gave us the edge we needed. A lot of what we saw from him on club level."