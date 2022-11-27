Should Tottenham Hotspur's rumoured transfer interest in Osimhen excite Nigerians?

Any transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a sideways move at best, or is it?

The World Cup is in full swing, and transfer rumours have understandably taken a back seat to the action in Qatar, even for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose termination at Manchester United has been drowned out after the initial noise regarding possible destinations.

Regardless, a rumour that surprised observers before the finals commenced was the Victor Osimhen to Tottenham Hotspur link to replace Harry Kane, who has about 18 months left on a six-year extension signed in 2018.

With the England captain supposedly intent on considering his options next summer and in the summer of 2024, the North London club are seemingly already looking at possible replacements, with the Nigerian supposedly top of their list.

Why a move to Tottenham makes sense

The North London club are in the Champions League and have ambitions to stay there under Antonio Conte.

The former Chelsea boss has raised the standard since returning to the Premier League last year, swiftly reversing the side’s direction to compete for a top-four spot when they looked to be drifting away from a usual top-six berth under Nuno Espirito Santo.

If Kane leaves Spurs, a potential spot opens up for Osimhen to be the main guy at one of England’s top-six sides if a transfer materialises.

With Serie A not everyone’s cup of tea, a switch to the most-viewed competition in Nigeria will be widely accepted by Super Eagles fans, who mostly have little interest in Italy’s top flight.

Why a move to Tottenham would be strange

While Osimhen moved to Napoli when they were out of the Champions League, the Partenopei have since returned to Europe’s esteemed competition under Luciano Spalletti this term.

Barring any collapse following the return of club football after the global showpiece, the Naples outfit are expected to compete in next year’s competition as well, which is not a guarantee for Spurs despite currently sitting in the top four spots in England.

Napoli have followed up last year’s Serie A contention for most of the campaign with an even improved season in this one, suggesting a side on the up and with scope for improvement.

Success in this year’s Scudetto race will be the club’s first triumph in a generation, having last won the title in 1990, inspired by the late Diego Maradona.

It should not also be lost on anyone that Osimhen has just over two years left on the initial five-year deal signed when he moved from Lille in 2020. When next summer rolls around, the Super Eagle will have two years remaining on that deal, and the Partenopei will have to decide regarding an extension or a sale.

The forward’s position will be stronger at the time, and he could opt against extending his stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium if the intention is to secure a transfer to a destination club in 2023 or the following year when his deal will then have just 12 months to run.

A transfer to Spurs is a sideways switch at best, with the Lilywhites not contenders for top honours, have not won a title since 2008 and have no idea how long Conte will stay around.

Osimhen’s options theoretically increase the longer he goes without renewing at the Maradona, making it imperative to not commit to Napoli — if the ambition to secure a destination move is high — or switch to Tottenham when Spurs are not perennial contenders for honours.

A switch will undoubtedly be ill-advised despite the lure of Premier League football.