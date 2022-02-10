Shikangwa: Kenya international scores hat-trick on Fatih Karagumruk debut

Kenya international Jentrix Shikangwa scored a hat-trick to help her side Fatih Karagumruk SK defeat İlkadim Yabancilar Women 6-0 in the Turkish top-tier.

The former Vihiga Queens attacker had joined the Istanbul side in January 2022 and Wednesday's game at Vefa Stadium was her first for the team.

The Harambee Starlet scored her first goal after 13 minutes, with the second one coming on the stroke of half-time. She completed her hat-trick in the 68th minute to help the team get a huge win in their bid to win the league this season.

After their latest win, Karagumruk went joint top with Adana Idmanyurd with 21 points each. The latter have played nine games, one more than the former. They have won six and managed three draws, scoring 19 goals and conceding eight.

The stats are almost similar for the Shikangwa side with the only difference coming in matches played, 10, winning six, drawing three and losing one. They have scored 19 goals as well and conceded eight.

Shikangwa's form is a confidence booster for Harambee Starlets who are in camp hoping to play Crested Cranes in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations final qualifier.

Caf recently communicated to Uganda that they have qualified after the ousted FKF through former CEO Barry Otieno stated they are not in a position to successfully oversee the game.

The move is being contested by the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee with the Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed stating they have appealed the decision.

Crested Cranes are currently not in residential camp for the match after the communication by Caf.

The first leg was scheduled for February 17 with the second one planned for five days later.

So far, North Africans Morocco have qualified on the virtue of being the hosts with 10 more positions up for grabs. The semi-finalists will also make it to the Fifa Women's World Cup.