Sheriff Tiraspol vs Omonia Nicosia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's the last round of group stage fixtures - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Sheriff Tiraspol welcome Omonia Nicosia to face them at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in a Group E encounter.

This final encounter is a dead rubber for both in terms of progression to the knockout stages, with Real Sociedad and Manchester United having long since qualified - but with the winner of this tie heading to the Europa Conference League, there is plenty to still play for.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Sheriff vs Omonia Nicosia date & kick-off time

Game: Sheriff Tiraspol vs Omonia Nicosia Date: November 3, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm GMT / 1:45pm ET / 11:15pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Sheriff vs Omonia Nicosia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be streamed through the BT Sport App. In India, it will be shown on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK N/A BT Sport App India SonyLIV N/A

Sheriff squad & team news

Third in Group E with the edge on their winless visitors, Sheriff are primed for a spot in the Europa Conference League play-off round as long as they pick up a point.

Anything less, and it will be the end of the European road for them this season.

Position Players Goalkeepers Celeadnic, Dumenco, Pascenco, Koval, Abalora Defenders Kpozo, Charles Petro, Heron, Radeljic, Kiki, Julien, Cojocari, Evangelou, Guedes Midfielders Ouattara, Diop, Badolo, Darankoum, Mudasiru, Kyabou, Addo, Lushkja, Botos, Atiemwen Forwards Tejan, Vizeu, Ankudinov, Gliga, Hatman, Pernambuco, Rasheed, Ambri, Yansane

Omonia Nicosia squad and team news

For the Cypriot side, only one result will keep them in European football this season, and that is a win against their hosts.

It will be a task easier said than done, but they will take heart from their performances elsewhere this term in the hope they can remain in the battle.