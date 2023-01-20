Sheffield United vs Hull City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Sheffield against Hull City in the Championship in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Sheffield United look to go within two points of the summit in the Championship when they welcome Hull City at Bramall Lane on Friday.

Paul Heckingbottom's side look comfortable after a 3-1 win over Stoke City that gives them an 11-point lead over third-placed Watford, enough to put the Blades in the automatic promotion spots.

Meanwhile, Hull City have climbed to 16th having drawn against Huddersfield Town amid a six-game unbeaten streak in the league as compared to Sheffield's seven.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Sheffield Utd vs Hull City date & kick-off time

Game: Sheffield United vs Hull City Date: January 20, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Jan 21) Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Hull City on TV & live stream online

The game will not be shown in the United States (U.S.).

Sky Sports Red Button will showcase the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.

The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A N/A UK Sky Sports Red Button Sky Go India N/A N/A

Sheffield United team news & squad

Enda Stevens and George Baldock have also joined the injured contingent consisting of the likes of Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster and Jack O'Connell, while Oli McBurnie and Ciaran Clark are doubts.

As such, Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle will be filling the wing-back positions, as Sander Berge and Manchester City loanee James McAtee join from the middle. Should Clark not make it in time, Anel Ahmedhodzic could play in defence.

Iliman Ndiaye should lead the line despite an injury scare in the Stoke win.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, McAtee, Lowe; Sharp, Ndiaye

Position Players Goalkeepers Davies, Foderingham, Amissah Defenders Basham, Egan, Lowe, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Clark, Gordon Midfielders Berge, Norwood, Coulibaly, Doyle, Osborn, McAtee, Ndiaye, Arblaster Forwards McBurnie, Sharp, Khadra, Osula, Jebbison

Hull City team news & squad

Summer signing Oscar Estupinan is irreplaceable in attack, with Regan Slater supporting the attack against his former employers.

Benjamin Tetteh is back from long-term injury and likely to make it into the XI, with Aaron Connolly arriving on loan from Brighton to add an option going forward.

Ozan Tufan and Ryan Woods will be looking to oust Greg Docherty who started alongside Jean-Michael Seri against Huddersfield.

Hull City possible XI: Ingram; Christie, Jones, McLoughlin, Graves; Woods, Seri; Tetteh, Slater, Longman; Estupinan