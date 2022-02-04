SheBelieves Cup 2022 rosters: USWNT, New Zealand, Iceland & Czech Republic squads in full

The U.S. women's national team and the SheBelieves Cup return in February, with the hosts welcoming the Czech Republic, Iceland and New Zealand for this year's tournament.

The 2022 edition of the round-robin competition will see games played in California and Texas, with the winner to be the team sat top of the standings after each nation has played each other.

It will be the first action of the year for all four sides - though the U.S. did have a training camp in January - and it begins on February 17.

USWNT 2022 SheBelieves Cup roster

Vlatko Andonovski's first squad of the year certainly grabbed attention, with star names like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Tobin Heath all missing.

The head coach justified this in his press conference announcing the squad, explaining that he wants to give opportunities to some of the younger players coming through - such as Sophia Smith and Ashley Sanchez - for this SheBelieves Cup camp.

Trinity Rodman was expected to be included after a standout season in the NWSL in 2021, but was only called up as a training player, with Andonovski emphasizing the desire to bring her into the team slowly.

Player to watch: Sophia Smith

One of the most exciting young forwards in the world right now, Smith settled well into her first full senior season with the Portland Thorns last season, scoring seven goals in 22 games.

The U.S. will be heavy favourites for each of their games at the SheBelieves Cup, so will be expected to do plenty of attacking. Smith will be integral to that and could be one of the tournament's most dazzling players.

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher.

Defenders: Alana Cook, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O'Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett.

Midfielders: Morgan Gautrat, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan.

Forwards: Ashley Hatch, Mallory Pugh, Margaret Purce, Sophia Smith, Lynn Williams.

Czech Republic 2022 SheBelieves Cup squad

Just five members of the Czech Republic squad that will travel to the United States do not play their club football in their home country.

Goalkeeper Barbora Votikova plays for Paris Saint-Germain; Katerina Svitkova is in England with West Ham; Klara Cahynova represents Sevilla in Spain; and both Kamila Dubcova and Andrea Staskova play their football in Italy, with Sassuolo and Juventus respectively.

Sparta Prague forward Lucie Martinkova is the most capped player in the team's history, having reached a century of appearances back in 2019.

Player to watch: Andrea Staskova

A rising star in the Czech Republic, Staskova was the top-scorer in Czech league in the 2018-19 season and Juventus didn't hesitate to sign her off the back of that.

With the Italian giants, she has made a seriously good impression, boasting an excellent scoring record despite not being the team's first choice striker. At 21 years old, she is only going to get better, too.

Goalkeepers: Olivie Lukasova, Alexandra Vanickova, Barbora Votikova.

Defenders: Petra Bertholdova, Anna Dlaskova, Jitka Chlastakova, Lucie Jelinkova, Michaela Khyrova, Katerina Kotrcova, Simona Necidova, Gabriela Slajsova.

Midfielders: Klara Cahynova, Franny Cerna, Kamila Dubcova, Tereza Krejcirikova, Aneta Pochmanova, Antoine Starova, Katerina Svitkova, Tereza Szewieczkova.

Forwards: Klara Cvrckova, Lucie Martinkova, Miroslava Mrazova, Andrea Staskova.

2022 SheBelieves Cup squads

The rosters for Iceland and New Zealand are yet to be announced.

When are the 2022 SheBelieves Cup fixtures?

Date Time Match TV Channel Feb 17 5pm PT / 8pm ET Iceland vs New Zealand TBC Feb 17 8pm PT / 11pm ET USWNT vs Czech Republic TBC Feb 20 12pm PT / 3pm ET USWNT vs New Zealand TBC Feb 20 3pm PT / 6pm ET Czech Republic vs Iceland TBC Feb 23 3pm PT / 6pm ET New Zealand vs Czech Republic TBC Feb 23 6pm PT / 9pm ET USWNT vs Iceland TBC

