'He's got everything' - Shaw admits he's been surprised by 'unbelievable' Bellingham

Luke Shaw has heaped praise on England and Dortmund's Bellingham, claiming the youngster has "everything".

Bellingham in England squad

Has impressed for Dortmund

Shaw surprised by his quality

WHAT HAPPENED? Shaw has been full of praise for his England team-mate ahead of World Cup 2022. The Man Utd defender, who scored England's only goal in the Euro 2020 final, claims that the 19-year-old has "everything" as the youngster prepares for his first World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The one I've been most surprised about when he first got involved is Jude," Shaw told England's Lions' Den programme. "He can do everything in that middle. He can drive with the ball, he can pass, he's aggressive. He's got everything. When I first saw him when he was first involved in the England squad, even then I thought, 'Wow, this guy is going to be so good, and he already looks like a man'."

Shaw continued, lauding Bellingham's maturity, "Over the past couple of years, being here in the squad with him, he's always had the talent, but he's starting to develop and gain experience.

"He's becoming more a man, when you look at him and his strength. He's captaining his club and I think it's showing, the steps that he's taking are leading him in the right direction."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? 19-year-old Jude Bellingham became Dortmund's youngest-ever captain in a 3-2 defeat to FC Koln in October this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM: The starlet is with England, preparing for their first game against Iran. He's one of many young players hoping to make an impression at their first World Cup.